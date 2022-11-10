Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:27 IST
K'taka High Court orders notice to cricket association on retirement age
The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issuing of notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for allegedly retiring an employee at the age of 58 even though the State government increased the retirement age to 60.

The petition was filed by J Raja Kumar, a retired employee of KSCA, against the Department of Labour and the association. The petition was heard by Justice SG Pandit who ordered the issuance of notice.

The petitioner claimed he had written a letter on July 11, 2022 to KSCA to reconsider the order of his retirement as per the gazettee notification dated 27 March, 2017 issued by Karnataka government amending schedule-1 of Karnataka Industrial Establishment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961 enhancing the age of retirement in the private sector from 58 to 60.

The petition claims that the High Court has also in earlier judgements held that the retirement in respect of private institutions shall be 60 years. Raja Kumar was retired from KSCA through a letter dated March 13, 2022 on attaining the age of 58.

