Sister of British-Egyptian hunger striker says lawyer still seeking access

A lawyer for British-Egyptian hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah was still seeking access to visit him at a prison outside Cairo on Thursday, Abd el-Fattah's sister Mona Seif said.

Seif had earlier tweeted that prison authorities were trying to prevent the visit by lawyer Khaled Ali, but said she had deleted the tweet because access was still being negotiated.

