Left Menu

Kenyan court drops $60 million corruption case against deputy president

This is the latest case to be set aside by the courts under new President William Ruto’s government, where prosecutors have withdrawn cases against some of his allies on the same grounds, drawing criticism from veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. Gachagua and several and his co-accused were charged with corruption in July last year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:08 IST
Kenyan court drops $60 million corruption case against deputy president

A Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw a 7.4 billion shillings ($60 million) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence. This is the latest case to be set aside by the courts under new President William Ruto’s government, where prosecutors have withdrawn cases against some of his allies on the same grounds, drawing criticism from veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua and several and his co-accused were charged with corruption in July last year. He has denied any wrongdoing. "The application by Director of Public Prosecutions is hereby granted," Victor Wakumile, a magistrate at the anti-corruption court said in his ruling.

"The accused persons is hereby warned and informed they maybe re-arrested in future should investigators find evidence on similar charges," he added. Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked the court earlier this month to allow the withdrawal of the graft charges against Gachagua citing a lack of evidence. There was no challenge to the prosecutor's request to drop the case.

In a separate ruling in July, a court ordered Gachagua to repay 202 million shillings which it determined were the proceeds of corruption. At the time, Gachagua said the verdict was intended to undermine his candidacy in the Aug. 9 election on then presidential candidate Ruto's ticket.

On Oct. 12, Haji issued a request to a magistrate's court to withdraw corruption charges against Aisha Jumwa - the Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary who is a close ally of Ruto - for lack of evidence. Jumwa had denied any wrongdoing. On Wednesday, privately owned news group Citizen reported that Jumwa requested Haji to withdraw a murder case against her, arguing that the evidence does not meet the threshold. She has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Odinga criticised the withdrawal of cases against unnamed government officials. "Recent developments in which the Director of Public Prosecutions has moved fast to drop cases against government officials and the willingness of the Judiciary to dance to the tunes of the Executive, point to the fact that as a country, we are flirting with lawlessness," Odinga, who lost to Ruto, said in a statement.

A Judiciary spokesperson could not be reached for comment. Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International placed Kenya at 128 out 180 countries in its 2021 rankings, a drop of one place from the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022