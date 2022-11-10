Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 10 HC directed the Tata Power-DDL to provide within 30 days electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan who have been living in a slum in the city for the last few years without any electricity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:06 IST
Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 10: * HC directed the Tata Power-DDL to provide within 30 days electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan who have been living in a slum in the city for the last few years without any electricity. * Lokpal opposed a petition filed in the HC by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren, challenging the proceedings initiated against him by the anti-corruption authority on the basis of a complaint from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

* HC said courts need to maintain sensitivity and compassion that is balanced with law as they are dealing with humans and not mere files and orders. * CBI assured HC that all efforts are being made to ascertain the whereabouts of self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing rape cases and has been absconding for several years. * HC said unauthorised constructions are a bane to orderly development of Delhi, which is already at its seams and cannot be allowed to continue to stand in perpetuity. PTI ADS SKV CK

