U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor rejects challenge to N.Y. COVID vaccine mandate

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:09 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday rejected a bid to prevent New York City from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers against a group teachers, firefighters and others who challenged the policy.

The justice denied an emergency request, received by the court on Nov. 4, to block the policy by individual municipal workers, as well as a group called New Yorkers For Religious Liberty, while their appeal of lower court decisions siding with the city proceeds.

