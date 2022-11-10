Left Menu

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to greenlight Trump's tax returns

Updated: 10-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:38 IST
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to greenlight Trump's tax returns

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with a Democratic-led congressional panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated.

The Justice Department in a filing asked the justices to deny Trump's Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court's ruling that upheld the request for the tax materials as a justified part of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee's legislative work while his lawyers prepare an appeal.

