Biden administration asks Supreme Court to greenlight Trump's tax returns

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's bid to avoid complying with a Democratic-led congressional panel's request for his tax returns that the Republican former president calls politically motivated.

The Justice Department in a filing asked the justices to deny Trump's Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court's ruling that upheld the request for the tax materials as a justified part of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee's legislative work while his lawyers prepare an appeal.

