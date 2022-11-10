MCD polls: Seven nominations received till Thursday

Poll authorities on Thursday received five nominations from independent candidates for the MCD elections, taking the number of nominations to seven so far, a senior official said.

Out of these seven nominations, five have been filed by men and two by women, all as independents, the official said.

One nomination was received for ward Rohini C on Wednesday and one on Monday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

On Wednesday, A high-level meeting chaired by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev was held to assess and review the overall electoral preparations for the high-stakes polls.

All aspects involved in the election process relating to manpower, law and order, and security arrangements, including deployment of security personnel, central armed police forces, identification of sensitive and vulnerable polling stations, safe and secure storage and transportation of EVMs, etc were discussed in detail, officials said on Wednesday.

Filing of nominations began on November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

Since no nomination papers will be received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, a rush of nominations is expected on November 14.

In view of this, the state election commissioner has directed all observers, district election officers, senior police officers and returning officers to ensure that adequate arrangements for receiving nomination papers are put in place, sources said on Thursday.

Steps should be taken to maintain law and order situation around the offices of returning officers so as to prevent any chaos and commotion, they said.

