Left Menu

HC reserves order on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea challenging FIR against him

But before the pronouncement of the order, Pathaks counsel sought more time to place certain other facts of the case.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:32 IST
HC reserves order on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea challenging FIR against him
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Thursday reserved its order on Kanpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Pathak's plea seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him in a corruption case.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice V K Singh said it would pronounce the order on November 15.

Pathak has challenged the FIR lodged against him for allegedly taking a Rs 1.41 crore commission to clear a bill of a private company. The FIR was lodged against him and another person at the Indira Nagar police station in Lucknow by one David Mario Denis.

Pathak pleaded that he cannot be arrested without prosecution sanction in corruption cases. On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of the state government and the complainant that since the FIR prima facie disclosed commission of serious offences, it cannot be quashed.

The matter was heard on November 1 and the order was reserved for the next day. But before the pronouncement of the order, Pathak's counsel sought more time to place certain other facts of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022