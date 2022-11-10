HC reserves order on Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University VC's plea challenging FIR against him

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Thursday reserved its order on Kanpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Pathak's plea seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him in a corruption case.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice V K Singh said it would pronounce the order on November 15.

Pathak has challenged the FIR lodged against him for allegedly taking a Rs 1.41 crore commission to clear a bill of a private company. The FIR was lodged against him and another person at the Indira Nagar police station in Lucknow by one David Mario Denis.

Pathak pleaded that he cannot be arrested without prosecution sanction in corruption cases. On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of the state government and the complainant that since the FIR prima facie disclosed commission of serious offences, it cannot be quashed.

The matter was heard on November 1 and the order was reserved for the next day. But before the pronouncement of the order, Pathak's counsel sought more time to place certain other facts of the case.

