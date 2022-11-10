Police inspector accused of molesting junior official's wife

A First Information Report was registered on Thursday in Maharashtra's Jalna district against a police official for allegedly molesting the wife of a constable.

No arrest has been made in this connection yet, police said.

As per the woman's complaint, the accused visited her house when her husband was away and molested her.

The FIR under IPC section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) was registered against the inspector at Gondi police station after the woman complained to district superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde.

Further probe is on, officials said.

