Left Menu

Police inspector accused of molesting junior official's wife

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:49 IST
Police inspector accused of molesting junior official's wife
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report was registered on Thursday in Maharashtra's Jalna district against a police official for allegedly molesting the wife of a constable.

No arrest has been made in this connection yet, police said.

As per the woman's complaint, the accused visited her house when her husband was away and molested her.

The FIR under IPC section 354 (outraging woman's modesty) was registered against the inspector at Gondi police station after the woman complained to district superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde.

Further probe is on, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022