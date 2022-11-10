Left Menu

Suspended cop tries to kill self with poison in Kanpur, hospitalised

A suspended police Sub Inspector here on Thursday attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said. He said that the 2015-batch SI, Anoop Singh, who was posted at Bidhnu Police Station, was suspended for using third degree methods on two youths under his detention on September 14.Singh and a constable had gone to Kanpur district court on Thursday where he had a tiff with an advocate leading to police intervention at the site.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:20 IST
Suspended cop tries to kill self with poison in Kanpur, hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended police Sub Inspector here on Thursday attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said. Anoop Singh, who hails from Jalaun, was taken to a private hospital, from where he was shifted to Regency hospital where his condition was said to be critical, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar said. The exact reason which drove him to try to kill himself was not immediately known, the IG added. He said that the 2015-batch SI, Anoop Singh, who was posted at Bidhnu Police Station, was suspended for using third degree methods on two youths under his detention on September 14.

Singh and a constable had gone to Kanpur district court on Thursday where he had a tiff with an advocate leading to police intervention at the site. When police were busy gathering information, the SI revealed that he had consumed poison, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022