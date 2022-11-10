Suspended cop tries to kill self with poison in Kanpur, hospitalised

A suspended police Sub Inspector here on Thursday attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said. Anoop Singh, who hails from Jalaun, was taken to a private hospital, from where he was shifted to Regency hospital where his condition was said to be critical, Inspector General of Police (Kanpur range) Prashant Kumar said. The exact reason which drove him to try to kill himself was not immediately known, the IG added. He said that the 2015-batch SI, Anoop Singh, who was posted at Bidhnu Police Station, was suspended for using third degree methods on two youths under his detention on September 14.

Singh and a constable had gone to Kanpur district court on Thursday where he had a tiff with an advocate leading to police intervention at the site. When police were busy gathering information, the SI revealed that he had consumed poison, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

