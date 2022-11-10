Toddler rescued from clutches of traffickers, fifth such case in Mumbai in two months

A one-year-old girl was rescued and two women who were allegedly going to sell her were arrested in the city on Thursday, police said.

In the last two months, city police has rescued five children from the clutches of traffickers, said a senior official.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch officials laid a trap and arrested a woman in Dadasaheb Gaikwad Nagar in suburban Chembur and rescued a child.

During interrogation, the woman admitted that she had obtained the girl from her mother for selling, an official said.

Her questioning led police to another woman involved in the trafficking racket, he added.

A First Information Report was registered at Deonar police station. ''In the last two months, Mumbai Police has saved five children from being sold,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsingh Nishandar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)