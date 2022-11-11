U.S. to no longer treat Russia as market economy in antidumping proceedings

The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy in its antidumping proceedings, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday.

This decision gives U.S. the ability to apply the "full force" of its antidumping law to address the what the Commerce Department described as "market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)