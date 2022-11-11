U.S. to no longer treat Russia as market economy in antidumping proceedings
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 00:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy in its antidumping proceedings, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday.
This decision gives U.S. the ability to apply the "full force" of its antidumping law to address the what the Commerce Department described as "market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Commerce Department
- U.S.
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China willing to work with U.S. to find ways for mutual benefit: President Xi quoted by CCTV
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more
Conservative activist steers U.S. Supreme Court college race cases
Fairfax County, Virginia - The Gateway to Unparalleled U.S. Expansion Opportunities for Indian Companies
U.S. envoy in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks says expects deal to hold even if top leaders change