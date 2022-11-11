China's Xi to meet Biden and attend G20, APEC next week
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:43 IST
- Country:
- China
China's President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and attend the G20 Group of nations summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand next week, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.
The meeting with Biden will be the pair's first face-to-face meeting since Biden became the president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China willing to work with U.S. to find ways for mutual benefit: President Xi quoted by CCTV
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more
U.S. lawmakers slam Wall Street bankers' plan to attend Hong Kong summit
Conservative activist steers U.S. Supreme Court college race cases
Fairfax County, Virginia - The Gateway to Unparalleled U.S. Expansion Opportunities for Indian Companies