Putin not planning video address to G20 - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to address the Group of 20 summit via video, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Asked why Putin was not going to attend the G20 summit in Bali, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was related to Putin's schedule and the need to stay in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bali
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Group of 20
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine, reports AP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reports AP.
Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal 'hardly feasible', declines to comment on resumption
Did Russia hack Truss's phone? Kremlin dismisses media reports
Did Russia hack Truss's phone? Kremlin dismisses media reports