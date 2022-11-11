Ferozepur jail DSP arrested for providing mobiles, drugs to prisoners

A deputy superintendent (DSP) of the central jail here was arrested for allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to jail inmates, said police on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surinder Lamba said Station House Officer (city police station) Mohit Dhawan had received inputs that Deputy Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhariwal was allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to prisoners with the help of some other jail staff members.

Dhariwal was allegedly taking money in lieu of providing mobile phones and drugs, said police.

He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, police added.

