Left Menu

Ferozepur jail DSP arrested for providing mobiles, drugs to prisoners

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:28 IST
Ferozepur jail DSP arrested for providing mobiles, drugs to prisoners
Representative photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deputy superintendent (DSP) of the central jail here was arrested for allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to jail inmates, said police on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surinder Lamba said Station House Officer (city police station) Mohit Dhawan had received inputs that Deputy Superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhariwal was allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to prisoners with the help of some other jail staff members.

Dhariwal was allegedly taking money in lieu of providing mobile phones and drugs, said police.

He has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prisons Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022