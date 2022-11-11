Sweden indicts two men for spying on behalf of Russia
Their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday. Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter has reported, citing sources, that one of the men previously worked at several of Sweden's most important intelligence agencies.
Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter has reported, citing sources, that one of the men previously worked at several of Sweden's most important intelligence agencies. "The suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden's intelligence and security system. The offense is serious as it concerns circumstances of major importance," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
"The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden's security," it said, adding that most parts of the criminal investigation are confidential.
