Sweden indicts two men for spying on behalf of Russia

Their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday. Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter has reported, citing sources, that one of the men previously worked at several of Sweden's most important intelligence agencies.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish prosecutors on Friday indicted two brothers for gross espionage on behalf of Russia, saying the alleged crime could be detrimental to the Nordic country's security. The men, 42 and 35 years old, are detained since last year and have previously denied all allegations. Their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter has reported, citing sources, that one of the men previously worked at several of Sweden's most important intelligence agencies. "The suspicion concerns very serious criminality directed against Sweden's intelligence and security system. The offense is serious as it concerns circumstances of major importance," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, by the fact that if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden's security," it said, adding that most parts of the criminal investigation are confidential.

