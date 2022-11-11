Bengaluru commodities, Mangaluru areca and coconut markets remain closed today on account of "Kanakadasa Jayanthi" is a Government holiday.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:33 IST
Country:
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
