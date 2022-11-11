US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.19%, at 3,963.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.60 points, or 0.10%, to 11,124.75 at the opening bell.

