US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.19%, at 3,963.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.60 points, or 0.10%, to 11,124.75 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

