Take strict action against Awhad, says actor held earlier for sharing post against Pawar
Video footage of the incident showed some cine-goers were beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the screening.Chitale, in a letter to Thane police, said sections 354 assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and 120B criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked against the NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa.The letter, which was released to the media by her lawyer, said she would approach the High Court if Thane police fails to take strict action against Awhad.
Actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested in May this year for sharing an allegedly objectionable post on Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and was granted bail some weeks later in June, on Friday sought strict action against MLA Jitendra Awhad.
Awhad was arrested on Friday in connection with the November 7 disruption of a show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'. Video footage of the incident showed some cine-goers were beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the screening.
Chitale, in a letter to Thane police, said sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code must be invoked against the NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa.
The letter, which was released to the media by her lawyer, said she would approach the High Court if Thane police fails to take strict action against Awhad. The Vartak Nagar police in Thane have registered a First Information Report under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) in connection with the November 7 incident.
