Man beaten to death over old enmity involving dog

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:25 IST
A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew and his accomplices over more than a year-old enmity involving an altercation over a dog, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Damdama village in the Sohna area.

The deceased is identified as Arjan, a resident of the village Damdama, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Bheem Singh, elder brother of the deceased, on Thursday night a villager informed him that his brother was being beaten up by some people in the village.

''When I reached the spot I found Sandeep alias Surajan, Anand, Manoj and Pawan beating Arjan with sticks and iron rods. I raised an alarm following which the accused ran away, leaving my brother in an unconscious state,'' he said.

''I rushed him to a civil hospital in Sohna where doctors referred him to Gurugram but he died on the way,'' Singh added.

Police said Arjan was killed over an old enmity by Sandeep alias Surjan -- a criminal who is involved in 16 cases including murder attempt, robbery, snatching and carrying illegal weapons.

An FIR was registered against four men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohna Sadar police station on Friday.

Police said the body has been handed over to kin after the post-mortem.

''Three special teams are conducting raids at suspect places to nab the accused. The accused will be arrested as soon as possible,'' said inspector Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station.

