NIA files charge sheet against 11 accused in CPI(Maoist) case in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 11 accused, nine of whom are absconding, in a case related to the anti-national activities of the CPI(Maoist) in Latehar district in Jharkhand, an official said.

The case was initially registered at Garu police station on September 2, 2017 following the recovery of live ammunition from a Communist Party of India (Maoist) camp at Rud village in the hilly and forested area and re-registered by the NIA on April 19 last year.

''The investigations have established that the accused, who are supporters and members of the banned terrorist organisation, had conspired to commit terrorist acts and preparation thereof, to wage war with the intention to threaten unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India,'' a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

Those charge-sheeted in a special court in Jharkhand include Prabhu Sao alias “Prabhu Prasad Sao” and Balram Oraon alias “Balram ji”, both residents of Jharkhand. The duo were arrested in the case.

The remaining accused are absconding. They were identified as Chhotu Kherwar alias “Sujit Kherwar” alias “Chhotu Ji” alias “Birju Singh”, Ravinder Ganjhu alias “Mukesh Ganjhu” alias “Ravindra Ji” alias “Surendra Ganjhu”, Niraj Singh Kherwar alias “Niraj Kherwar” alias “Niraj Ji” alias “Sanjay Singh”, Mrityunjay Bhuiya alias “Faresh Bhuiya” alias “Awdhesh Ji”, Pradeep Singh Kherwar alias “Chero” alias “Bodhnath Singh”, Muneswar Ganjhu alias “Munshi”, Kajesh Ganjhu, Aghnu Ganjhu, and Lajim Ansari alias “Lajim Miya”.

The NIA said the charge-sheeted accused were also planning acts of violence to strike terror in the minds of general public and in furtherance of the conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition and explosive materials and raised funds for the terrorist organisation.

“Investigations have also established that the accused persons forcefully recruited many innocent persons for the commission of terrorist acts and organised training camps for terrorist activities.

''The accused are also involved in attacking and killing of security forces personnel as well as innocent civilians after accusing them of being police informers,” the spokesperson said.

