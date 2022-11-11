COP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about human security, economic security
U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Thursday, saying the global climate crisis was about human security and economic security.
He assured delegates the United States was meeting the challenge with urgency, and apologized for the country having temporarily exited the Paris Agreement before he came to office. (Writing by Katy Daigle)
