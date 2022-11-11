Left Menu

MP: Man kills girlfriend, posts video of body on Instagram

An Instagram video of the woman lying dead on the bed in a room at the resort went viral and efforts are on to trace the accused who posted the clip, Tilwara police station in-charge Laxman Singh Jharia said.The alleged accused is identified as a resident of Gujarat.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:11 IST
A man allegedly killed his 22-year-old girlfriend and on Friday posted a video on social media of her lying dead in a resort in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said. An Instagram video of the woman lying dead on the bed in a room at the resort went viral and efforts are on to trace the accused who posted the clip, Tilwara police station in-charge Laxman Singh Jharia said.

The alleged accused is identified as a resident of Gujarat. His location has been traced and a police team has fanned out to apprehend him, he said.

The victim Shilpa Mishra, a resident of Kundam area of Jabalpur district, was found dead at the resort on November 8, the official said.

In a video, the accused is seen lifting the bedsheet covering the deceased woman's face and telling her not to betray him, the official said.

The accused in another clip claims that he is a resident of Patan in Jabalpur and confesses to killing the woman, he said.

The accused also claimed that the woman was having an affair with his business partner and she took Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and came to Jabalpur, where he killed her at behest of the business partner, Jharia said.

