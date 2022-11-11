School manager booked for raping student

A school manager was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a student, police said on Friday. The accused manager named Shahadat used to repeatedly rape the girl after school time, threatening her with dire consequences if she discloses the matter to anyone. SP rural Iraj Raja said the girl told everything to her mother who lodged a complaint against the manager. The manager is absconding from his residence, they said.

Police after registering an FIR is conducting raids at his possible hideouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)