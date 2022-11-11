NCRB lauded Puducherry police for high crime detection rate: DGP

Puducherry DGP Manoj Kumar Lal said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has stated in its latest report that the performance of the police in the Union Territory in detection of crimes is one of the finest among all UTs.

Handing over mementos and honouring 100 police personnel of different categories of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam under the title 'Knights in Khaki' sponsored by the Puducherry Heritage Round Table-167 on Friday, Lal said the police were ''protectors of the rights of the people and upholders of rule of law''.

The Director General of Police said the the heritage roundtable had come out with the ''laudable step to acknowledge and recognise the services of men in uniform in discharging their duties and protecting the lives and properties of the people''.

Lal said the police should continue to play their pro-active role in the days ahead and ''keep up the spirit of service''. The DGP said those joining the constabulary were from different sections of society including peasants, farmers and coastal population.

Inspector General of Police V J Chandran, who felicitated the police personnel, said the roundtable had done laudable work by implementing a scheme recognising the services of personnel in uniform.

Chandran said detection rate, particularly of heinous crimes, was around 90 per cent in Puducherry.

DMK's Uppalam MLA Annibal Kennedy said Puducherry was largely peaceful due to the excellent work done by police. He said that people were happy in his constituencyabout law and order and the roundtable's initiative to compliment the police by recognizing their services is really laudable.

The DGP presented a special star pin to N Venkataramani sponsored by the roundtable for holding the programme which ''is a morale booster'' to the personnel.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan was among those who spoke while appreciating the roundtable's initiative.

