Left Menu

Maha: Woman gets lover married off to teen daughter; arrested

A minor girl was allegedly forcibly married by her mother to the latters 28-year-old lover and she also forced the teen victim to have sexual relations with him in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.The 36-year-old woman and her 28-year-old lover have been arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.The incident came to light when the 15-year-old victim narrated her ordeal to a classmate and a woman social worker was alerted.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:00 IST
Maha: Woman gets lover married off to teen daughter; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly forcibly married by her mother to the latter's 28-year-old lover and she also forced the teen victim to have sexual relations with him in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The 36-year-old woman and her 28-year-old lover have been arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

''The incident came to light when the 15-year-old victim narrated her ordeal to a classmate and a woman social worker was alerted. The man is a distant relative and stayed with the accused woman,'' the Chandannagar police station official said.

''The woman told the girl she would commit suicide if the latter did not agree to the marriage. On November 6, the teen girl was married off to the man in a temple in Ahmednagar. The man forcibly established sexual relations with her. Further probe into the case is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022