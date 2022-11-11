Left Menu

Russia bans entry to 200 U.S. nationals, including Biden's relatives, press secretary

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:22 IST
The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 U.S. nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of U.S. President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington.

It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also included on the list.

