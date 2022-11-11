MP grain trader robbed of Rs 28 lakh in Rajsthan's Jhalawar

A 38-year-old grain trader who was on his way back from grain market was allegedly robbed of Rs 28 lakh by three unidentified people in Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

Manish Jain, who belongs to Barod in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, was robbed Thursday evening when he was returning home with cash after selling his crops in Choumehla grain market, they said.

The incident happened in Unchel police station area in the Jhalwar district.

After Jain’s complaint, police raised check posts in the area and deployed teams to trace the robbers, SHO, Unhel Police Station, Mohanlal Bairwa said. Jain, who had sold soy bean crop in the market, was coming back on a motorbike when three masked men accosted him, thrashed him, and snatched his bag which had all the cash in it. They also robbed him of his mobile phone, the SHO said.

