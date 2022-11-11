Left Menu

MP grain trader robbed of Rs 28 lakh in Rajsthan's Jhalawar

A 38-year-old grain trader who was on his way back from grain market was allegedly robbed of Rs 28 lakh by three unidentified people in Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.Manish Jain, who belongs to Barod in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, was robbed Thursday evening when he was returning home with cash after selling his crops in Choumehla grain market, they said.The incident happened in Unchel police station area in the Jhalwar district.After Jains complaint, police raised check posts in the area and deployed teams to trace the robbers, SHO, Unhel Police Station, Mohanlal Bairwa said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:34 IST
MP grain trader robbed of Rs 28 lakh in Rajsthan's Jhalawar
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old grain trader who was on his way back from grain market was allegedly robbed of Rs 28 lakh by three unidentified people in Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

Manish Jain, who belongs to Barod in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh, was robbed Thursday evening when he was returning home with cash after selling his crops in Choumehla grain market, they said.

The incident happened in Unchel police station area in the Jhalwar district.

After Jain’s complaint, police raised check posts in the area and deployed teams to trace the robbers, SHO, Unhel Police Station, Mohanlal Bairwa said. Jain, who had sold soy bean crop in the market, was coming back on a motorbike when three masked men accosted him, thrashed him, and snatched his bag which had all the cash in it. They also robbed him of his mobile phone, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022