Maha: Boy dies after compound wall of bus depot falls on him, another injured

An 11-year-old boy died and a teenager injured after part of a bus depots compound wall collapsed on them at Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday, when a bus being moved in a reverse direction hit the wall, an official said.A video of the mishap has gone viral on social media.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:55 IST
An 11-year-old boy died and a teenager injured after part of a bus depot's compound wall collapsed on them at Jawhar in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday, when a bus being moved in a reverse direction hit the wall, an official said.

A video of the mishap has gone viral on social media. ''The driver was reversing the bus when it hit the compound wall of Jawhar depot, due to which a portion of the wall collapsed on those who were standing close to it. While an 11-year-old boy died, another boy aged 15 suffered injuries in the incident,'' inspector Sudhir Sankhe of Jawhar police station said. The boys had come to Jawhar from Rajkot in Gujarat to meet their relatives, he said. The body of the deceased boy was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured was undergoing treatment, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

