Gandhi Peace Pilgrim Award presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Atlanta

PTI | Updated: 12-11-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 10:22 IST
Sri Sri Ravishankar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar was presented with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrimage award in Atlanta in recognition of his tireless efforts to spread the messages of peace and non-violence as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi & Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The prestigious award given by the Gandhi Foundation of the USA was presented to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the presence of Isaac Farris, nephew of Dr Martin Luther King Jr and India's Consul General in Atlanta Dr Swati Kulkarni.

The award was presented to the founder of Art of Living for "his outstanding service and contribution for humanity to bring the change we want to see in the world", through his wisdom, insight and inspiration in the spirit of Gandhi-King leaching of Peace and Ahimsa" said the citation.

"Certain messages are timeless messages. In this category, Martin Luther King's and Mahatma Gandhi's messages are very relevant. They are fresh to every age in every generation. Sometimes it becomes even more relevant. In today's world where we are facing such polarization and tension, the message of peace must be heard loud and clear," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said in his acceptance speech.

