South Korea's Yoon calls for greater co-operation with China, Japan

He stressed that if North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and conducted its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement. At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support for North Korea if it decided to denuclearise.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 12:54 IST
Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for a three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change. At a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan, and South Korea, Yoon urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to the security of food and energy brought by climate change.

Yoon also said North Korea's series of provocations and attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community. He stressed that if North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and conducted its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement.

At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support from North Korea if it decided to denuclearise. ASEAN leaders expressed concern over North Korea's nuclear programme, which defies international and United Nations norms, calling for Pyongyang to stop threatening regional peace and respond to denuclearisation talks, the South Korean presidential office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

