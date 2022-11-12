Biden says U.S. pact with ASEAN will tackle 'biggest issues of our time'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the United States and the ASEAN bloc will help to tackle "the biggest issues of our time".
Biden in remarks at a summit of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cambodia said the agreement would help build "an Indo-Pacific that's free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure."
