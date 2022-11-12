Ethiopia truce implementation to start "immediately", mediator says

The implementation of a cessation of hostilities agreement signed this month by Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan forces will start immediately, the mediator of the conflict said on Saturday.

The implementation would be "in terms of unhindered humanitarian access in terms of protection of civilians in terms of disarmament," Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference in the Kenyan capital.

