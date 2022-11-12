Terrorists fire at two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of J-K

Militants on Saturday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. The police said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers. PTI SSB SRY SRY

