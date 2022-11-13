Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
Reuters
President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.
The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a sign of tensions within Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.
