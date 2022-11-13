Left Menu

Yellen to seek clarity from China on COVID, property -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 11:37 IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek clarity on China's plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and deal with problems in its property sector when she meets on Monday with China's central bank chief, Treasury officials said on Sunday.

The officials told reporters in Bali, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies, that it was important for top economic officials from the world's two largest economies to discuss global challenges face to face and learn more about each other's policy plans.

Yellen is prepared to discuss with Peoples Bank of China Governor Yi Gang the outlook for U.S. inflation and growth, but will likely leave monetary policy plans to the Federal Reserve, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

