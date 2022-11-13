China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:25 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.
Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- ASEAN
- Cambodian
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- Association of Southeast Asian
- Kishida
- Phnom Penh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese research team explores dynamics of online romantic relationships; check out their findings
Rugby-All Blacks scrape home against Japan after Retallick sees red
Rugby-All Blacks scrape home against Japan after Retallick sees red
Japan plans new joint command to manage armed forces - Nikkei
Japan will set up new joint command to manage SDF operations - Nikkei