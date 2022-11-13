Left Menu

China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 14:25 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday.

Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency added.

