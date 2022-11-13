3 traffic cops suspended for demanding bribe in Lucknow

A traffic sub-inspector and two constables were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe from a truck driver in the Sushant Golf City area, according to a statement issued here.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against them, it said.

In the statement, Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia said he came across a stranded truck near the Ahimamau underpass of the city on Saturday night.

The official said he enquired about the truck's driver, who was not in the vehicle, and found out that the accused sub-inspector and constables had taken the man aside to demand a bribe.

''The driver was taken aside by TSI Raju Bhasker and constables Dharmendra Singh and Ankur. The driver complained that the trio demanded a bribe from him,'' the statement read.

Acting on the allegations, Mordia suspended the TSI and the two constables, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)