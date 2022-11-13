Left Menu

Yoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:13 IST
Yoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Sunday to continue discussions for a prompt resolution of pending issues, Yoon's office said, as they seek to improve relations dogged by historical disputes.

Yoon and Kishida met in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022