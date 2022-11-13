Yoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:13 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Sunday to continue discussions for a prompt resolution of pending issues, Yoon's office said, as they seek to improve relations dogged by historical disputes.
Yoon and Kishida met in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese research team explores dynamics of online romantic relationships; check out their findings
South Korean officials say dozens in cardiac arrest following crowd surge at Halloween festivities, reports AP.
After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals
South Korean officials say at least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, reports AP.
BRIEF-UK PM Sunak On Stampede In South Korea Says "All Our Thoughts Are With Those Currently Responding And All South Koreans At This Very Distressing Time"- Tweet