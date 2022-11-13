Yoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Sunday to continue discussions for a prompt resolution of pending issues, Yoon's office said, as they seek to improve relations dogged by historical disputes.

Yoon and Kishida met in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

