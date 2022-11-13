India condoles loss of lives in blast in Istanbul
India on Sunday conveyed its deepest condolences to the government and people of Turkey over the tragic loss of lives in a blast in Istanbul.According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens.India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Trkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries.
India on Sunday conveyed its ''deepest condolences'' to the government and people of Turkey over the ''tragic loss of lives'' in a blast in Istanbul.
According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens.
''India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
''Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery,'' he said. PTI MPB SRY SRY
