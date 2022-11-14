Left Menu

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:46 IST
9 inmates from shelter home missing in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Nine inmates from a shelter home run by a private NGO went missing on Monday morning, police said.

The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the social justice department and the child welfare committee.

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls, including POCSO Act survivors.

''We received a complaint in the morning that the girls were found missing from the shelter,'' a senior police official from the district told PTI.

Police said the inmates were housed in the shelter upon the direction from the CWC.

''The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC, the court. However, they were found missing in the morning,'' the senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

