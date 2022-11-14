Left Menu

France's Macron: children of Iran's revolution carrying out their own revolution

Updated: 14-11-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 12:59 IST
France's Macron: children of Iran's revolution carrying out their own revolution
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
The children of Iran's revolution are carrying out their own revolution, said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French radio broadcast on Monday, as Iran holds seven French citizens in the country amid deteriorating ties between the two countries.

France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes.

