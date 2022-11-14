NCOP takes Parliament to People in KZN

The National Council of Provinces led by Chairperson Amos Masondo will this week convene its flagship oversight programme - Taking Parliament to the People - in the Ugu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The oversight programme, which on Monday, will be held under the theme: "Working together to ensure faster improvement in the delivery of services to communities".

During the week delegates, including Members of Parliament, the KZN Provincial Legislature, and local municipalities, will visit various sites and conduct public meetings where members of the public will get an opportunity to draw the executive's attention to challenges they experience with regards to service delivery.

Ministers, MECs and Members of Mayoral Committees (MMCs) will also be given an opportunity to respond to issues raised by the public.

"The programme consists of a combination of public hearings and visits to identified sites, and will culminate with the annual address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a National Council of Provinces sitting to be held at the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre on Friday. The public hearings and site visits will take place simultaneously," Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

The public hearings will be held from 9am to 5pm at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre, Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.

The Ugu District Municipality consists of Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu and Umzumbe Local Municipalities.

"Depending on the distance between the local municipalities, the programme may be extended to other local municipalities within 80 to 100 kilometre radius. The address by the President will be delivered under the theme, "Building agile state capabilities to improve service delivery outcomes," Mothapo said.

(With Inputs from Soth African Government Press Release)