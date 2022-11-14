Left Menu

French, Italian presidents agree on need for good relations after dispute over migrants

The presidents of France and Italy on Monday affirmed the importance of having good diplomatic relations, after relations frayed over how to deal with migrants crossing the Mediterranean. French President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, spoke in a phone call and "stressed the need to create the conditions for full cooperation in all areas, both bilaterally and within the European Union", their offices said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:12 IST
French, Italian presidents agree on need for good relations after dispute over migrants
French President E Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The presidents of France and Italy on Monday affirmed the importance of having good diplomatic relations, after relations frayed over how to deal with migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, spoke in a phone call and "stressed the need to create the conditions for full cooperation in all areas, both bilaterally and within the European Union", their offices said. The discussion took place after relations soured between Paris and Rome over the fate of around 230 migrants rescued by a charity organisation, pitting Macron's centrist government against Italy's newly elected right-wing government.

Last week, the Ocean Viking charity-run ship carrying the migrants docked in the French port of Toulon after being turned away by Italy, with France having criticised Italy's decision not to have let it dock in Italy. Paris had accused Rome of breaking a bond of trust and breaching international laws on safeguards for migrants while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Paris's reaction "incomprehensible and unjustified".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022