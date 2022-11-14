Cop commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old assistant constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in a police station premises in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Kondagaon district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Sajan Thakur took the extreme step on Sunday night and police suspect that a family issue could be the reason behind the incident, he said. As per preliminary information, the family members of Thakur, a native of Bahmani village in the district, had met him at his workplace late Sunday evening but the purpose of the meeting was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Thakur shot himself with an Insas rifle inside his barrack within the premises of Dhanora police station where he was posted, the official said.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie it seems a family issue could be the reason that prompted him to take the extreme step," the official said adding that further investigation is underway into the incident.

On November 3, a police head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at Kohkameta police station where he was posted in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

