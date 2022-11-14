Left Menu

Cop commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old assistant constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in a police station premises in Chhattisgarhs Maoist-hit Kondagaon district, a senior police official said on Monday.Sajan Thakur took the extreme step on Sunday night and police suspect that a family issue could be the reason behind the incident, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:50 IST
Cop commits suicide in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old assistant constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in a police station premises in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit Kondagaon district, a senior police official said on Monday.

Sajan Thakur took the extreme step on Sunday night and police suspect that a family issue could be the reason behind the incident, he said. As per preliminary information, the family members of Thakur, a native of Bahmani village in the district, had met him at his workplace late Sunday evening but the purpose of the meeting was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Thakur shot himself with an Insas rifle inside his barrack within the premises of Dhanora police station where he was posted, the official said.

On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. The body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

"Prima facie it seems a family issue could be the reason that prompted him to take the extreme step," the official said adding that further investigation is underway into the incident.

On November 3, a police head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at Kohkameta police station where he was posted in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022