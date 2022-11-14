Russian foreign ministry denies Lavrov taken to hospital
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that media reports Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital were "fake".
"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
