Media: Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson
PTI | Yuzhne | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian media are reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the newly liberated southern city of Kherson.
The presidential office said it could not immediately confirm that Zelenskyy had travelled to Kherson and he himself had said Sunday on Facebook that he was in his office in Kyiv, the capital.
But he was photographed Monday posing with troops in a central Kherson square.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish DefMin in talks with Kyiv, Moscow to resume grains deal
Series of blasts heard in Kyiv - Reuters witnesses
WRAPUP 2-Russia rains missiles on Kyiv, other cities after pulling out of grain deal
A barrage of Russian strikes reported on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities, says AP.
WRAPUP 2-Russia rains missiles on Kyiv, other cities after pulling out of grain deal