Media: Ukrainian president visits liberated city of Kherson

Ukrainian media are reporting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the newly liberated southern city of Kherson.

The presidential office said it could not immediately confirm that Zelenskyy had travelled to Kherson and he himself had said Sunday on Facebook that he was in his office in Kyiv, the capital.

But he was photographed Monday posing with troops in a central Kherson square.

