Kremlin "neither confirms nor denies" talks with U.S. in Turkey
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:40 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that it could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.
The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, was reportedly part of the Russian delegation, Kommersant said.
