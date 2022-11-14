Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from woman collegian

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:38 IST
Mumbai: Man held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from woman collegian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in Oshiwara in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a collegian after blackmailing her with an objectionable video clip, a police official said.

The victim is 24 years old and hails from a well-to-do family, while the accused allegedly has links to the underworld, a official of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) said.

''The accused managed to get an objectionable clip of the victim and sought money to not circulate it on social media. The accused can be seen in one video clip purportedly demanding money,'' he said.

On the basis of the collegian's complaint, Oshiwara police station has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (committing of extortion), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention), among other offences.

One more person is wanted in the case, the official added.

