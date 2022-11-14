Woman, son trampled to death by elephant in Assam's Goalpara

A 25-year-old woman and her son were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

They were killed by the tusker at Karipata in Matia police station area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Monjila Khatun and her four-year-old son Minhazul Haque.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

The woman hailed from Rakshasini Garopara area and worked at a brick kiln in Karipata, they said.

